Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.25. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 22.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

