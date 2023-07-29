Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.55.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
