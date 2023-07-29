Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

