StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

CVR stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.