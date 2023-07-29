Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

ARGO opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 35.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at $2,404,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA grew its stake in Argo Group International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 1,128.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

