Avis Budget Group (CAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of $9.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR opened at $222.44 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,629,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.67.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.