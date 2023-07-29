Trex (TREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Trex has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

