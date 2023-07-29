Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:THC opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $3,158,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

