Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $3,158,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Earnings History for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

