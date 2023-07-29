Centerra Gold (CGAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

CGAU stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -19.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGAU. CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centerra Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,188,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 334,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth $12,918,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

