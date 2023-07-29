China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
