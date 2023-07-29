Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 42.44 and a quick ratio of 42.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin purchased 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at $817,950.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

