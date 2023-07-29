TFI International (TFII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TFII opened at $127.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.85. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

