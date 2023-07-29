Centerra Gold (CG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$306.34 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.46. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.91.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

