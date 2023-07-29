Huntsman (HUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Huntsman Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE HUN opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
Insider Activity at Huntsman
In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.