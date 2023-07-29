Huntsman (HUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE HUN opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.