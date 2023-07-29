Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FBRT opened at $14.25 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a current ratio of 82.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 236.67%.

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 65.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.