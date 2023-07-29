Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q2 guidance at $0.94-1.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.94-$1.02 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Kforce has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kforce in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

