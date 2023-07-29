AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.26.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 82,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 126,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.