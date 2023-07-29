S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $428.41, but opened at $403.50. S&P Global shares last traded at $406.17, with a volume of 412,154 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.