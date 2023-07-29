Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Critical Survey

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 4.08% 2.17% 1.51% Bumble -10.51% 1.50% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 3 7 1 2.82 Bumble 0 5 11 0 2.69

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integral Ad Science and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.50%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $26.30, suggesting a potential upside of 44.43%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Risk & Volatility

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 7.71 $15.37 million $0.10 203.20 Bumble $903.50 million 2.77 -$79.75 million ($0.75) -24.28

Integral Ad Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Bumble on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

