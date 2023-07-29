Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.01, but opened at $45.98. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 170,839 shares trading hands.

The asset manager reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of research firms have issued reports on MC. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,520,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after acquiring an additional 614,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $20,494,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 504,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $18,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

