Graco (NYSE:GGG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.76, but opened at $78.16. Graco shares last traded at $78.97, with a volume of 283,799 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

