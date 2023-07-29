Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $2,087.86, but opened at $1,925.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill shares last traded at $1,916.00, with a volume of 216,385 shares trading hands.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,068.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,830.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

