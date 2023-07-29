Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $107.00. The company traded as high as $94.42 and last traded at $93.33, with a volume of 5547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.52.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.
In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
