Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $107.00. The company traded as high as $94.42 and last traded at $93.33, with a volume of 5547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.52.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Crane Stock Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.