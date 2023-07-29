Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.86, but opened at $60.43. Pathward Financial shares last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 25,630 shares.

CASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

