National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $21.26. Citigroup now has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. National Vision shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 923,752 shares traded.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Vision Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.42 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Vision
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.