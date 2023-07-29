National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $21.26. Citigroup now has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. National Vision shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 923,752 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 25.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $20,614,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1,365.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 530,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.42 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

