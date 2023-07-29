Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $16.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several brokerages have commented on FOJCY. Citigroup raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Stock Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.