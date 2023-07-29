Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $232.93, but opened at $216.73. Willis Towers Watson Public shares last traded at $217.15, with a volume of 138,074 shares.
The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share.
Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public
In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,587,855. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
