Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $52.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 1939416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.