Osisko Development (ODV) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Osisko Development to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s peers have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Development and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 718 3062 3868 88 2.43

Valuation and Earnings

Osisko Development currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 189.60%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 231.93%. Given Osisko Development’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Osisko Development and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million -$148.04 million -2.20 Osisko Development Competitors $1.72 billion -$33.47 million 1.53

Osisko Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -329.29% -26.15% -19.66% Osisko Development Competitors -34.96% -6.55% -2.48%

Summary

Osisko Development peers beat Osisko Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

