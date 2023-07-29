New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $13.56. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 4,817,282 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after buying an additional 535,107 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

