RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $106.95 and last traded at $106.06, with a volume of 67448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.05.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Cowa LLC raised its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1,905.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.14.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

