Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after China Renaissance upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. China Renaissance now has a $380.00 price target on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $325.35 and last traded at $322.36, with a volume of 13209573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $298.57.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.