Head-To-Head Review: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 20.69% 3.47% 2.15% Dynex Capital 7.44% -0.70% -0.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $762.29 million 4.85 $166.79 million $1.07 22.80 Dynex Capital $86.69 million 8.29 $143.16 million ($0.07) -189.76

This table compares Cousins Properties and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cousins Properties and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 1 1 5 0 2.57 Dynex Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus target price of $25.89, indicating a potential upside of 6.12%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Cousins Properties pays out 119.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out -2,228.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Dynex Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

