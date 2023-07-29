New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d+ rating to a c- rating. The stock traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 341650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDU. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 6.6 %

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

