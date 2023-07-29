Analyzing SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and Meta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.23 -$33.42 million ($1.30) -1.02 Meta Materials $10.20 million 10.31 -$79.10 million ($0.23) -0.98

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. SPI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SPI Energy and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SPI Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.65%. Meta Materials has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,566.67%. Given Meta Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68% Meta Materials -918.47% -21.21% -18.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meta Materials beats SPI Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc., a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

