Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 977258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $154,708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $42,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $29,912,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,287,000.

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.56.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

