Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 443.40 ($5.69), with a volume of 46274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.60 ($5.60).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 3,283.58%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 475 ($6.09) to GBX 430 ($5.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 463 ($5.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 413.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 409.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Mark Collis purchased 9,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £39,810.32 ($51,045.42). 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

