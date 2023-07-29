Analysts Set Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Price Target at GBX 249

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249 ($3.19).

CNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 225 ($2.88) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 178.60 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 164.60 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.20 ($3.37). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.71. The stock has a market cap of £256.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.06, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

