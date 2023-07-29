Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $60.54 to $86.00. The company traded as high as $76.36 and last traded at $73.41, with a volume of 29911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,445,585.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,682 shares of company stock worth $9,178,756 in the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.22.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
