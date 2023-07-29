AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

AB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.64%.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

