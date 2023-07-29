Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exagen by 66.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of XGN stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Exagen has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

About Exagen

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Exagen had a negative net margin of 90.98% and a negative return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

