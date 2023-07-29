Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $3.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.09.
CANO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
In other news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CANO stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $729.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
