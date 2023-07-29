TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives $88.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth increased its position in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

Get Free Report

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

