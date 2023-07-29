Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of XPDBW opened at $0.08 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPDBW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 51.9% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 511,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 1,757.3% in the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 297,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281,163 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,526,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 257,243 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

