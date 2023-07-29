Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Expion360 Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of XPON stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Expion360 has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 180.75% and a negative net margin of 135.32%. Research analysts forecast that Expion360 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
