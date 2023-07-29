Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Expion360 Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of XPON stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Expion360 has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 180.75% and a negative net margin of 135.32%. Research analysts forecast that Expion360 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Expion360

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPON. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expion360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Expion360 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expion360 during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.