Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $209.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.17.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $334.50 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $337.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 305,873 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

