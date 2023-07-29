Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 21,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $38.69 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $548,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $397,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 68,000 shares of company stock worth $1,595,760. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 147.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.74.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.