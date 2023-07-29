Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%.
TC Energy Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$45.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.44. The company has a market cap of C$45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$69.80.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
