Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Short Interest Update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Amit Munshi bought 117,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 617,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,970. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zura Bio stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Zura Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

