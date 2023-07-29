Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

VMC stock opened at $220.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.08. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

