Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Drops By 32.2%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Yield10 Bioscience

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 335,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 962,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,608.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 243.41% and a negative net margin of 3,882.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.